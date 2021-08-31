Left Menu

Maha: Rains lash Palghar district, one dead

Rains pounded Maharashtras coastal Palghar district on Tuesday and at least one person died in related incidents, a local official said.Jignesh Bharat Davne 23, resident of Zai Mangelpada in Talasari area, was washed away with two others in the Zai creek. Several low-lying areas were flooded in neighbouring Thane district too, officials said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:47 IST
Maha: Rains lash Palghar district, one dead
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rains pounded Maharashtra's coastal Palghar district on Tuesday and at least one person died in related incidents, a local official said.

Jignesh Bharat Davne (23), resident of Zai Mangelpada in Talasari area, was washed away with two others in the Zai creek. While the other two survived, Davne was declared dead at Umbargaon government hospital, said chief of the District Disaster Management Cell Vivekanand Kadam.

Water entered houses in Bordi, Gholwad and Chikle villages in the morning after it rained all night, said district police's spokesperson Sachin Nevadkar.

Inspector Ravindra Pakhre of Gholwad police station and his team rescued at least 100 people from Dhundiapada, Babultalo and Marwad localities of Bordi and shifted them to Vishram Dham near the Camping Ground in the village.

Those evacuated included 45 senior citizens and some children too, police said. Several low-lying areas were flooded in neighbouring Thane district too, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021