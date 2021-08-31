Maha: Rains lash Palghar district, one dead

Rains pounded Maharashtra's coastal Palghar district on Tuesday and at least one person died in related incidents, a local official said.

Jignesh Bharat Davne (23), resident of Zai Mangelpada in Talasari area, was washed away with two others in the Zai creek. While the other two survived, Davne was declared dead at Umbargaon government hospital, said chief of the District Disaster Management Cell Vivekanand Kadam.

Water entered houses in Bordi, Gholwad and Chikle villages in the morning after it rained all night, said district police's spokesperson Sachin Nevadkar.

Inspector Ravindra Pakhre of Gholwad police station and his team rescued at least 100 people from Dhundiapada, Babultalo and Marwad localities of Bordi and shifted them to Vishram Dham near the Camping Ground in the village.

Those evacuated included 45 senior citizens and some children too, police said. Several low-lying areas were flooded in neighbouring Thane district too, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)