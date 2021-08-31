Left Menu

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 31-08-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 19:57 IST
Dutch diplomat on trip to discuss evacuations

Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Sigrid Kaag is travelling to Qatar, Pakistan and Turkey to discuss how to get people out of Afghanistan who did not make it onto evacuation flights while Kabul's airport was still under the control of American forces.

Evacuation flights rescued more than 1,000 Afghans who had worked with Dutch forces and diplomats in Afghanistan during the two-decade conflict there. However, not all those who were entitled to leave made it out of the country before the departure Monday night of the last American troops.

Kaag leaves Tuesday night for a whistle-stop tour of Doha, Islamabad and Ankara in coming days before heading to a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Slovenia later this week.

The Dutch foreign ministry says that Kaag will talk to her counterparts about “the possibility of keeping borders and Kabul airport open, the importance of safe exit routes” and possible support for countries in the region.

She also will discuss support for the Afghan population - particularly women and girls — humanitarian aid and migration in the region.

