Irani asks states for plans to tackle severe acute malnutrition among kids

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Tuesday said September will be observed as 'Poshan Maah' and urged all states and Union Territories to come up with plans over this period to address the issue of 'severe acute malnutrition' among children.

Addressing a national conference on Mission POSHAN 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district, Irani also stressed on setting up at least one ''One Stop Centre'', which will provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and those in distress, in each district.

''The next one month, starting tomorrow, will be observed as Poshan Maah (national nutrition month) across the country. In Tripura, Poshan Vatikas were created in Anganwadis (child care centres). Is it possible for other states to create such Poshan Vatikas in Anganwadis situated in aspirational districts during the next 30 days?'' she asked in her address to Woman and Child Development ministers and officials from states and UTs.

She said around 10 lakh children in the country are suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and asked states to submit a plan in a week's time on ways to tackle the problem.

''When I had joined the ministry, I was told there are close to 80 lakh SAM children in the country. When states started doing adequate reporting, the number came down to 10 lakh. It shows the previous figure was a result of guesswork, but now we have a definite number,'' she said.

''You need to coordinate with the health departments of your respective states to treat such children. I want states to set their own targets in this regard. Inform the ministry in one week about your strategy to address the issue of SAM children during this Poshan Maah'' she added.

The Union minister asked states to make sure growth monitoring devices and mobile phones are distributed to all Anganwadi centres during the next one month.

Severe acute malnutrition is defined by a very low weight for height.

Speaking about 'One Stop Centres', Irani said there were 704 such facilities in the country at present and the aim was to set up another 300 soon, adding that she wanted at least one such centre in each district.

Irani also said a recent amendment in the Juvenile Justice Act eliminated issues surrounding the adoption process as well as child care institutions (CCIs), also known as observation homes.

''A survey by NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) had revealed that not a single CCI in the country was 100 per cent compliant with the rules.

''The survey also found lacunae in the functioning of Child Welfare Committees. That is why we brought about the amendments. Now, district collectors will play an active role in handling adoption cases and in managing CCIs,'' she said.

