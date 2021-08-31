Pocso accused jumps to death from court building

A man charged with offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act died after he allegedly jumped from the court building here on Tuesday, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Raviraj (31), a resident of Kinya near here. He jumped from the sixth floor of Mangaluru district court, the sources said.

They said the accused might have taken the extreme step due to mental trauma.

Raviraj was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl. The incident was reported under Ullal police station limits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)