Man, 5 goats killed in lightning strike in Nagpur

A man and his five goats were killed in a lightning strike in Hingna area of Nagpur, a police official said on Tuesday.

Dalsingh Bhau Rathod (55) was grazing his goats on Monday afternoon and the incident took place when he sought shelter along with the animals under a tree after it started raining, he said.

''We have registered an accidental death case and have sent the body for post mortem,'' the Hingna police station official said.

