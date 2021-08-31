Former CJI Sharad Bobde visits RSS founder Hedgewar's birthplace

Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde on Tuesday visited the birthplace of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Mahal area here.

Bobde, who belongs to Nagpur, has been living in the city after retiring as chief justice in April 2021.

He visited the house in which Hedgewar (1889-1940) was born to see how it was being restored, said a Sangh functionary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)