PIL moved in Delhi HC seeking removal of illegal encroachments from public parks situated near Jama Masjid

A Public Internet Litigation has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to Government of NCT Delhi and North Delhi Municipal Corporation, to remove all illegal and unauthorized encroachment from the Public Parks including Urdu Park situated around Meena Bazar Market, Jama Masjid, Delhi, and also from other parks situated around the Jama Masjid.

31-08-2021
A Public Internet Litigation has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to Government of NCT Delhi and North Delhi Municipal Corporation, to remove all illegal and unauthorized encroachment from the Public Parks including Urdu Park situated around Meena Bazar Market, Jama Masjid, Delhi, and also from other parks situated around the Jama Masjid. The petitioner, a local resident through Advocates Mohammad Ali and Mutiur Rehman also seeks direction to remove all Shelter Homes ("Rain Basera") built by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) from the Public Parks including Urdu Park situated around Meena Bazar Market, Jama Masjid, Delhi.

The petition is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday in Delhi High Court, submittedthat there are few Public Parks situated around Jama Masjid and also around Meena Bazar including Urdu Park and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has built up Shelter Homes ("Rain Basera") in the Public Parks of the area. The plea alleged that few people with the help of the civic body are illegally operating Parking and E-Rickshaw Charging facilities in the Public Parks situated around the Jama Masjid.

The residents of the area have no other green place or parks for walking/jogging or for any other recreational activities. The children residing in this area are forced to be locked inside their homes as there are no playgrounds around this area, plea states.

The Petitioner has sent representations to the Respondent Authorities, however, to date no reply has been received from any of the Respondents. The plea submitted that the Old Delhi area i.e. Chawri Bazar, Choori Walan, Matia Mahal and Jama Masjid, etc., are thickly populated area and there is no Public Parks in the area to access use except these Public Parks.

Residents of these areas are deprived of their Fundamental Rights to enjoy a clean and healthy environment. The present problem requires an urgent solution and the public at large should not suffer because of some action or inaction of government entities. The local ward authorities department has shown no zeal or interest to solve this problem and the civic body is not bothered to ensure a clean & healthy environment especially in Old Delhi, it added. The illegal action of the Respondents is causing irreparable loss and damage not only to the environment of the Public Parks situated around Meena Bazar Market including Urdu Park and other Parks around Jama Masjid Parks but creating dangerous consequences and imperiling the life and liberty of residents of the area and visitors to the area because Historical Monument in the immediate vicinity of these Public Parks, plea read. (ANI)

