Stringent action will be taken against drug peddlers: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday said the territorial government would take stringent action against drug peddlers.

He was speaking during the debate on the Budget for the fiscal 2021-2022 in the Assembly when members cutting across party lines made a strong plea that those trading in drugs and banned tobacco products should be brought to book. ''Strong action would be taken against those selling tobacco products. No leniency would be shown against the offenders,'' the chief minister said. Some members also expressed concern over availability of ganja (cannabis) near educational institutions. The members also wanted police to be strict against those selling tobacco products. The legislators pointed out that several crimes in the union territory were due to addiction to ganja on the part of the offenders and sought strong action and invoking provisions of the Goondas Act to deal with offenders.

