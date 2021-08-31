Left Menu

Auto driver attacked over petty quarrel in Mumbai; one held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:38 IST
A 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten up by a juice vendor and three others over a petty dispute in the eastern suburb of Kalina here, police said on Tuesday. While the juice vendor has been arrested for the attack that took place on August 28, three other accused are absconding, an official from Vakola police station said.

According to the police, the victim Shamsher Singh had gone to the juice shop in the afternoon hours, and after spotting a fly in his drink, he had demanded a fresh glass of juice.

However, an argument ensued between the duo, following which the others at the shop started attacking the victim with bamboo sticks and rods, and left him severely injured, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital by a passerby, he said, adding that Singh had recently shifted to Mumbai from London.

The accused have been booked under section 326 (voluntary causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and further probe is underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

