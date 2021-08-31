Left Menu

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on foreigners plea seeking extension of visa

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Centre and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on a petition filed by five members of a family, who wants to return to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia but could not return due to exorbitant flight tickets, seeking a direction to extend their Visa by a period of 45 days.

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Centre and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on a petition filed by five members of a family, who wants to return to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia but could not return due to exorbitant flight tickets, seeking a direction to extend their Visa by a period of 45 days. Justice Rekha Palli said that it is expected that FRRO will take an expeditious decision on the petitioner's application before the said date of expiry of the visa.

Advocate Rajesh Gogna accepted notice on behalf of the respondents and submitted that, in case, the petitioners were to make an online application at the earliest itself for re-issuance of the permit for staying in India for a further period of 45 days, the respondents will expeditiously consider the same by taking a compassionate view in the light of the fact that the entire world was reeling under the effect of COVID-19 ever since the petitioners arrived in India. Advocate Zeeshan Khan, appearing for the petitioner, urged the Court to extend their Visa by a period of 45 days, which Visa, is stated to be expiring on August 31.

Counsel for the petitioners submitted that petitioners arrived in India on a medical visa on July 1 2020 for the treatment of two members of the family. However, during the course of their stay in India, due to the sudden surge in COVID-19, the petitioners have incurred far greater expenses than they had anticipated and are, therefore, finding it difficult to purchase tickets to their desired destination of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as the same is presently exorbitantly priced. The petitioner, therefore, prayed that the FRRO be directed to extend the petitioners' Visas by 45 days to allow them to make the necessary arrangements. (ANI)

