Man battered to death, woman critically injured: Police

A man in a relationship with a nomadic woman, who had left her two husbands and a paramour, was found battered to death on a footpath near a tea stall in the Muhana police station area in Jaipur on Tuesday.

The woman too lay grievously injured by his side, Muhana police station’s SHO said.

Two men, one of them the woman's former husband and another her paramour, are the main accused in the case, the SHO said the woman, identified as Basanti Devi, 40, belonged to Jharkhand.

“Basanti Devi came to Jaipur from Jharkhand a few years ago along with her minor son,” said the SHO.

“She was living here with Kanhaiya Lal Raigar from whom she has three kids. Later, she entered into another relationship with another man Mukesh with whom she was living presently,” the SHO said, adding she has two children from this relationship,” he said.

For some time, she was also in another relationship with one Mohnya Dhakad. Last night, they all had gathered and consumed liquor at an open place in Muhana area during which a scuffle broke out and Kanhaiya and Mukesh hit Mohnya with stones, leaving him dead.

They also thrashed Basanti in which she received critical injuries, the SHO said.

The priest of a temple spotted the man and woman lying near the tea stall early this morning and informed the police. “They were rushed to a hospital where Mohnya was declared dead while the woman is being treated,” he said. The police have detained Kanhaiya and a woman, with whom he is also in a relationship, the SHO said, adding Mukesh is absconding.