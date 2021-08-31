Left Menu

Nearly 100 dengue cases in Delhi this year; 45 in Aug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 21:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 97 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

The number of dengue cases for the January 1-August 28 period is also the highest this year since 2018 when the count had stood at 107 in the same duration.

Forty-five cases were reported in the month of August, according to the report, which is about 46 per cent of the total reported cases.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

According to the civic report issued by the municipal corporations, 97 cases of dengue have been recorded till August 28 this year.

The month-wise distribution of cases are -- January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7) and July (16), it said.

In the previous years, the cases in the same period were -- 487 (2016), 604 (2017), 107 (2018), 92 (2019) and 78 (2020), as per the report.

However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said.

As per the civic report released on Monday, 45 cases of malaria and nearly 26 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till August 28 this year.

Malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

Civic bodies in Delhi have intensified their measures to prevent outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

Standing Committee Chairman of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jogi Ram Jain last week had held a meeting with the officials of public health department on prevention of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Jain had directed officials to conduct awareness campaigns in all areas under the NDMC so that maximum citizens can be made aware.

He had also directed them to regularly check for breeding of mosquito larvae on premises of government buildings, schools, offices, community buildings and dispensaries.

