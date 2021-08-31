Lebanon parliament speaker Berri urges government formation this week, "not longer"
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 31-08-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 21:14 IST
Lebanon's parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged the country's top politicians on Tuesday to form a government no later than this week.
In a televised speech, Berri urged politicians to put aside their differences in order to save the country from economic collapse. Lebanon, which is suffering a deep economic crisis, has been run by a caretaker administration since the government resigned more than a year ago. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Peter Graff)
