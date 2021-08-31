Ex-cop Waze admitted to private hospital in Bhiwandi after court nod

Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case, was on Tuesday admitted to a private hospital here for treatment of his heart ailment, a senior officer said, a day after a special court gave its nod for the same.

Waze (49) was shifted to SS Hospital and Research Centre in Bhiwandi town of Thane district from the Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai where he has been lodged under judicial custody.

A senior police officer from Bhiwandi confirmed that the former Assistant Police Inspector has been admitted to the private hospital.

On Monday, special judge Prashant R Sitre refused to grant the National Investigation Agency (NIA) the custody of Waze for questioning in the case and allowed his plea to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment of his heart ailment.

The cost of treatment is to be borne by Waze and his family, the court had said.

Waze, through his lawyer, senior advocate Sudeep Pasbola, had earlier told the court that three of his arteries had ''90 per cent blockage'' and that doctors had advised immediate surgery for the same.

He had urged the court to permit him to seek private medical treatment, saying he did not wish to ''die in custody like (tribal rights activist and Jesuit priest) Stan Swamy''.

The NIA had sought further custody of Waze and a co-accused, saying it required to question them to corroborate statements of witnesses.

Advocate Pasbola, however, objected to the same and said doctors at government-run JJ Hospital, where Waze had been earlier this month, had advised him to undergo a bypass surgery without any delay.

Pasbola produced three medical reports to show Waze's need for immediate medical aid. He said nothing was more important than a person's life and added the investigation will be futile if the person does not survive.

The judge, while allowing Waze to get admitted to a private hospital, directed the Taloja prison superintendent to submit his medical report before the court every 15 days.

An explosives-laden vehicle was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia' on February 25. The vehicle owner Hiran, a Thane businessman who had claimed his car was stolen, was found dead in a creek on March 5.

The NIA claimed Waze was involved in the planting of the explosives and Hiran's murder, and arrested him on March 13. He was later dismissed from police service.

