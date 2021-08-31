Nepal says India's SSB was present during Mahakali river incident

A committee investigating the death of a Nepalese youth while crossing the Mahakali river near Nepal-India border with the help of a makeshift ropeway last month has concluded that the incident occurred in the presence of Indian security personnel, an official said on Tuesday.

Jaya Singh Dhami, 33, of Byas rural municipality in Darchula district, is stated to have jumped in the river from the carriage of the tuin (a makeshift ropeway with a box attached for seating) he was clinging to after he saw an approaching patrol of the India-Nepal border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Officials in India said the man was crossing over to the Indian side ''illegally'' using the tuin and was coming from Darchula in Nepal to Gasku in Dharchula in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

The Nepal government had formed a committee to investigate the matter soon after the incident.

In its report, the investigation committee headed by Home Ministry Joint Secretary Janardan Gautam has concluded that the incident took place in the presence of SSB.

As the incident took place in the presence of SSB security personnel, the committee recommended investigating their role in the matter, Home Ministry spokesperson Phanindra Mani Pokharel said in a statement on Tuesday.

The committee also recommended taking initiative with the Indian side through diplomatic channels for providing compensation and relief to the family of the victim.

On Thursday, Nepal government announced to provide Rs 10 lakh to the family of Dhami.

