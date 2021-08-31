Left Menu

Conviction to be dropped in Michigan fire that killed 5 kids

No one could identify him as being at the house.McDonald said her office discovered a video of an interview with a fire survivor who said Deering didnt commit the arson.The prosecutor also said jurors and Deerings defense lawyer were never informed that jail informants won substantial benefits for their testimony against him.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:14 IST
Conviction to be dropped in Michigan fire that killed 5 kids
  • Country:
  • United States

Authorities are dropping a murder conviction against a man who is serving a life sentence for a fire that killed five children in suburban Detroit in 2000, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

The case against Juwan Deering was spoiled by the failure to share evidence that would have helped his defense, said Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, who was elected last fall.

Deering didn't get a “fair trial,” she said, adding: “This is a dark day for this office.” McDonald, noting a new state police investigation of the fire, stopped short of saying the charges would ultimately be dropped.

In 2006, Deering, now 50, was convicted of murder in the deaths in the house fire in Royal Oak Township. Authorities at the time said the fire was revenge for drug debts, though Deering repeatedly declared his innocence. No one could identify him as being at the house.

McDonald said her office discovered a video of an interview with a fire survivor who said Deering didn't commit the arson.

The prosecutor also said jurors and Deering's defense lawyer were never informed that jail informants won substantial benefits for their testimony against him. McDonald disclosed that development in May.

Greg Townsend was the assistant prosecutor who took Deering to trial in 2006. Now a Michigan assistant attorney general, he was removed last spring from the team handling an alleged kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school had been trying to get a new trial for Deering, arguing that the fire analysis was based on “junk science,” but those efforts were unsuccessful in Michigan's appellate courts.

McDonald said she will join a new request by Deering's attorneys to have a judge throw out the murder conviction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021