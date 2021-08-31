Jaishankar invited to meeting of EU foreign ministers on Friday

Slovenia, the current chair of the Council of the European Union, has invited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the member states of the grouping, sources said on Tuesday.

The focus of the discussions at the meeting on Friday is likely to be on developments in Afghanistan and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, they said.

The meeting is being held under a format known as the 'Gymnich meeting', the sources said.

Slovenia holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union for the period July to December 2021. ''In this capacity, it will host an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on September 3, which will be attended by EU foreign ministers,'' a source said.

''A special invitation has been extended to EAM by the EU Presidency to participate in this informal meeting and interact with the EU foreign ministers,'' the source said.