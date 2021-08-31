Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:28 IST
NDMC sanitation workers to get Rs 5 lakh on retirement day: Order
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided that sanitation workers of the civic body will get Rs 5 lakh on the day of retirement as part of terminal benefits, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

The NDMC in its order said that the corporation is reeling under a severe financial crunch due to which terminal benefits demands are pending since October 2018, including dues of sanitation workers.

The sanitation staff are the backbone of the corporation who keep the city clean and save people from health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the order reads.

So, it has been decided to release Rs 5 lakh to sanitation workers on their retirement, which should be adjusted against the terminal dues, viz, leave encashment, gratuity and commutation, it said.

''It may also be ensured that the list of safai karmachari who are going to retire in September 2021 onwards, should be submitted to the office of the undersigned by 20th of every month positively,'' the order added.

A few thousands sanitation workers are employed with the NDMC as full-time employees or on contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

