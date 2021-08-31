Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon; landlord's relative arrested

A 13-year-old Dalit girl from north Delhi's Narela was raped and killed allegedly by a relative of her landlord in neighbouring Gurgaon, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the landlady's brother Praveen Verma has been arrested on the complaint of the girl's father who made a PCR call when the accused allegedly tried to force the family to cremate the body.

The father has alleged in his complaint that Verma, along with others, has killed his daughter.

''On July 17, my landlord's wife said that her sister-in-law has given birth to a child and she was taking my daughter along with her to her brother's home in Gurgaon. She also said that my daughter would stay there and could play with the daughter of her brother,'' he said.

However, at around 3 PM on August 23, the father was informed by his landlord that his daughter has died, the FIR states. Around 7 PM, they took the body in a private ambulance to the girl's Narela residence for cremation, it added.

When the father got suspicious, he made a PCR call and Narela police station staff reached the spot and took the body to the Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri, the FIR stated.

The Gurgaon Police said it has registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act.

They said further sections were added in the FIR after the postmortem report confirmed sexual assault, and Verma was arrested.

''We trusted them. This was the first time she was going out alone. She never even went out to play. I thought my daughter would be safe and I trusted my landlord's wife,'' said the Dalit girl's mother, who works as domestic help and is a resident of Narela in north Delhi.

''Mummy main theek hoon… mujhe yahan achche se rakha hai (Mother I am fine here and they are taking care of me). Those were her words,” the mother said recalling her last conversation with the girl over the phone 15 days ago.

The perpetrators must be hanged, said the grieving parents as they demanded justice.

“I had never sent my daughter anywhere. They (landlords) were like family. But, I didn't know that my daughter would be no more,'' she said.

A delegation of Delhi Congress led by its president Anil Kumar met the girl's family and demanded that the government provide protection and financial help to them.

The parents of the victim are very poor and they also fear for the safety of their three other children, Kumar said after visiting the family at Shiv Vihar in Narela.

''It is a very inhuman incident and the government must act to punish the culprits and also ensure all steps are taken to prevent such heinous crimes,'' he said.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to direct authorities concerned to investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the culprits to book at the earliest.

''The crime situation in Delhi has disturbed all of us as there is a serious problem of law and order,'' he said.

Earlier this month, a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and killed in Delhi Cantt area.

The girl died under suspicious circumstances even as her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by a crematorium’s priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village.

The Delhi police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against four accused in the case.

