Banwarilal Purohit takes oath as Punjab governor

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:34 IST
Banwarilal Purohit was on Tuesday sworn in as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh, an official statement said.

Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shanker Jha administered the oath of office to Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhavan here, it said.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were present on the stage.

Purohit took the oath in English.

Earlier, the governor-designate arrived at the special pandal of Punjab Raj Bhavan in a ceremonial procession. He was accompanied by the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On his arrival at Punjab Raj Bhavan, Purohit was given guard of honour by the contingent of Punjab Armed Police.

He was received by Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh and cabinet ministers Brahm Mohindra and Manpreet Singh Badal.

Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, along with senior officers of Chandigarh administration were also present on the occasion.

