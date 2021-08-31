Left Menu

TMC delegation meets Union minister, Niti Aayog officials to seek funds for cyclone-hit areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:35 IST
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Niti Aayog officials on Tuesday to seek funds for the reconstruction of Digha and the Sunderbans which were badly affected by Cyclone Yaas earlier this year.

The delegation also sought the implementation of a seven-year-old master plan to check recurrent floods in Ghatal in West Bengal's West Midnapore district.

The delegation comprised Saumen Kumar Mahapatra, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Srikanta Mahato, Seuli Saha, Humayun Kabir and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

The TMC leaders said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly written to the Centre for financial aid, but it has not come so far.

''We met the minister and enquired why funds for the Ghatal Master Plan has not been provided. We also handed over a document which had all the letters written by the Bengal CM to the Centre on the issue. We have again highlighted the plight of the people suffering through the floods every year and how it is killing them,'' said WB Water Resources Minister Bhunia.

He also said that the Centre has been assured that the state was ready to bear its share of expenditure.

''Large areas of East Midnapore and West Midnapore are being inundated every year with massive loss to property, and farming is also being disrupted in these areas'' TMC Rajya Sabha member Ray said.

The Ghatal Master Plan was drawn in 2014. The Centre and the state government were to bear the cost of the Rs 1,238 crore project on a 50:50 basis.

Under the master plan, several projects will be undertaken to de-silt rivers in and around Ghatal in West Midnapore district, repair canals, and build a dam on the Shilabati river to check recurrent floods.

The delegation also sought funds for the reconstruction of Digha and the Sunderbans which were badly affected by Cyclone Yaas.

