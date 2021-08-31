3 Rajasthan cops suspended over audio clip of conversation to kill smuggler

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended three police officials after audio clips surfaced on social media in which they were purportedly heard having a conversation to kill a smuggler in a staged encounter.

The action was taken on the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an official statement said.

The suspended officials are SHO Sadar of Nagaur Anju Kumari, SHO Aklera of Jhalawar Nand Kishore Verma and constable Bhawarlal Burdi of Nagaur, it said.

In the audio clips, Anju Kumari is purportedly heard saying that the SP of Nagaur has given directions to kill alleged smuggler Ganesh and not to bring him to a police station.

The Nagaur SP, Abhijeet Singh, denied giving any such order and has initiated an inquiry against Anju Kumari.

Last week, Bhawarlal Burdi was bringing Ganesh to a police station but Anju Kumari cited the SP's order to kill him in an encounter. Ganesh was later shown as arrested.

Connivance of then Sadar SHO Nand Kishore Verma and Bhawarlal Burdi also surfaced in the matter, following which they were also suspended, the statement said.