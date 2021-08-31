Left Menu

Auto-rickshaw driver, associate held for looting woman

PTI | Latur | Updated: 31-08-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 23:03 IST
Auto-rickshaw driver, associate held for looting woman
  • Country:
  • India

An auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly robbing an elderly woman passenger of cash and valuables worth Rs 30,000 near here in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The duo was arrested by the police in Udgir town on Monday, inspector Deepak Kumar Waghmare said.

Accordingly to the police, the 60-year-old woman, a resident of Devarjan village, was heading to Udgir for medical treatment in an auto-rickshaw on August 20.

The auto driver and his accomplice deviated from the regular route and took the woman near a school where they looted her gold necklace worth Rs 27,000 and Rs 3,000 in cash, police said.

A case was registered at the Udgir rural police station.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the auto driver, Prashant Pandu Kamble, and his accomplice in the crime, Ram Narsingh Kamble, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global
4
EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021