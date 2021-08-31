Left Menu

Maha: Teen killed in road rage incident, mistaken identity say cops

At around 9pm on Sunday, a motorcycle had come dangerously close to another two-wheeler, often called cut in street lingo, after which a group attacked and killed a motorcycle-borne teen identified as Shubham Bhuvad, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-08-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people have been arrested in Mira Road in Thane district for allegedly killing a 18-year-old boy in a road rage incident, with a probe revealing it was a case of mistaken identity, police said on Tuesday. At around 9pm on Sunday, a motorcycle had come dangerously close to another two-wheeler, often called 'cut' in street lingo, after which a group attacked and killed a motorcycle-borne teen identified as Shubham Bhuvad, an official said. ''The man whose motorcycle came close to this group, and who rode ahead and escaped, was wearing a red T-shirt, and, unfortunately, so was Shubham. This made the eight men assault and kill him. We have registered a murder case and are probing further,'' the Kashimira police station official said.

