Security forces apprehend 12 people in Nagaland

Twelve people, including eight cadres of different factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), have been apprehended by security forces and the police in two separate incidents in Dimapur district. In the first incident, security forces nabbed four persons and one NSCN (IM) cadre, and seized counterfeit Myanmarese products in Kukidolong area in Dimapur district on Sunday, spokesperson of Assam Rifles said in a press release here.

The five people along with the seized goods have been handed over to Excise Department, Dimapur for further investigation, the spokesperson said. In another incident, security forces along with the police sealed an illegal mess and living barrack of NSCN(R) in Chekiye area in Dimapur.

Seven NSCN(R) cadres, who were using the mess and barrack as a base for illegal activities, were apprehended, the PRO said.

The apprehended cadres were then released at Diphupar police station after due warning for violating Ceasefire Ground Rules, the spokesperson said.

Both the factions of the NSCN have signed ceasefire agreements with the Centre and are also separately engaged in dialogue to find a permanent solution to the Naga issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)