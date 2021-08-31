Ancient Durga idol recovered in JK's Budgam: Police
Accordingly, a team of officers from the Department of Archives, Archaeology Museums, JK Government, was called for its examination, the police spokesperson said.During the examination, it was revealed that the recovered sculpture of goddess Durga dates back roughly to the 7th or the 8th century AD, about 1,200 years old.The sculpture is 12 inches by 8 inches 24 cm by 20 cm carved in a black stone with goddess Durga seated on a lion throne along with four attendants, the spokesman said.
- Country:
- India
Police have recovered a 1,200-year-old stone idol of goddess Durga in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Tuesday.
''Acting on specific information, the police in Budgam recovered an ancient sculpture from Khan Sahab area. Accordingly, a team of officers from the Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K Government, was called for its examination,'' the police spokesperson said.
During the examination, it was revealed that the recovered sculpture of goddess Durga dates back roughly to the 7th or the 8th century AD, about 1,200 years old.
''The sculpture is 12 inches by 8 inches (24 cm by 20 cm) carved in a black stone with goddess Durga seated on a lion throne along with four attendants,'' the spokesman said. The sculpture was handed over formally to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director, Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums.
The spokesman said the sculpture was retrieved on August 13 from river Jhelum at the Pandthrethan area of Srinagar by labourers while extracting sand.
He, however, did not elaborate if any arrests were made in connection with the recovery.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dry fruits prices rise in Jammu as imports from Afghanistan disrupted
15-day modelling and acting workshop organised for Kashmiri youths in Srinagar
J&K LG takes up issue of Kashmiri professors’ evacuation from Kabul with MoS external affairs
PoJK refugees stage protest in support of their demands in Jammu
With Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, India to increase vigil in Kashmir