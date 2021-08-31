Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Ambedkar memorial to be ready by Dec 6: Shinde

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-08-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 23:14 IST
Navi Mumbai Ambedkar memorial to be ready by Dec 6: Shinde
File Photo
A memorial for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar being built on a 1.5 acre plot in Airoli in Navi Mumbai will be ready by December 6, the legendary social reformer and jurist's death anniversary, observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday.

Shinde, who is the guardian minister of Thane district, and Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar reviewed the progress of work during a site visit.

The memorial will have halls for programmes, a library, a photograph gallery etc, Navi Mumbai civic officials said.

