Four-year-old drowns in bucket of water

A four-year-old boy died allegedly after falling into a bucket filled with water at his house in suburban Chembur on Tuesday afternoon, police said.The incident took place in Nalanda Nagar locality, said an official.The deceased was identified as Devansh.As per his mother, she had left him at home with her father-in-law and niece as she went to a market. Medical report confirmed that the boy died due to drowning, police said, adding that further probe was on.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 23:30 IST
A four-year-old boy died allegedly after falling into a bucket filled with water at his house in suburban Chembur on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place in Nalanda Nagar locality, said an official.

The deceased was identified as Devansh.

As per his mother, she had left him at home with her father-in-law and niece as she went to a market. On returning, she did not see the boy anywhere in the house. Finally she found him in the bathroom with his head in a bucket of water and legs sticking out, she told police.

The boy was rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Medical report confirmed that the boy died due to drowning, police said, adding that further probe was on.

