Qatar foreign minister says Taliban open to comprehensive govt proposals
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 31-08-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 23:31 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Tuesday the Taliban had showed they were open to proposals for a comprehensive Afghan government.
Speaking at a news conference in Doha, the minister also said security and operational talks related to Kabul's airport were still ongoing.
