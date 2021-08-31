Qatar foreign minister says recognising Taliban as Afghan govt not a priority
Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Tuesday said that recognising the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan was not a priority but that cooperating with the Islamist movement could be positive.
Sheikh Mohammed was speaking at a press conference in Doha, the Qatar capital. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell)
