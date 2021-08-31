Left Menu

Mumbai: Nine cases registered against Dahi Handi organizers for violating Covid norms

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 23:52 IST
At least nine FIRs were registered across Mumbai on Tuesday for the violation of COVID-19 norms during `Dahi Handi' celebrations on the occasion of `Gokulashtami' festival, police said.

Cases were registered under IPC sections 188 (disobeying order lawfully promulgated by public servant), 269 (act which can spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other provisions at Kasturba Marg, Kala Chowky, Ghatkopar, Worli, Sakinaka, Dadar, Bhandup, Kherwadi and Parksite police stations, said an official. Most of the FIRs named MNS workers, he said.

Workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena celebrated the popular festival at some places in defiance of the state government's decision to disallow big Dahi Handi events -- during which human pyramids are formed to break pots of curd suspended high in the air -- in view of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

