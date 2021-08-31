Left Menu

Food supply officer arrested for accepting bribe in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 23:54 IST
A food supply officer was caught red-handed by the Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch on Tuesday while accepting Rs 18,000 as ''monthly bribe'' from a shop owner here, officials said.

The officer, Manoj Kumar Solanki, has been arrested, they said.

According to an official statement, the matter came to light when complainant Naresh Kumar Agarwal, who holds a fair price shop licence, approached the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) against the officer.

It was alleged that the officer with 23-24 shops under his supervision was demanding approximately Rs 6,000 per month from each fair price shop, it said.

''The FSO was caught red-handed while obtaining Rs 18,000 as 'monthly bribe' for three months (June-August). We have registered a case and recovered the bribe money. Further investigation is in progress,'' Special Commissioner (Anti-Corruption Branch) S K Gautam said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

