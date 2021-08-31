Left Menu

El Salvador Congress backs $150 mln fund to facilitate bitcoin conversion

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 31-08-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 23:57 IST
El Salvador Congress backs $150 mln fund to facilitate bitcoin conversion
El Salvador's Congress on Tuesday approved in general terms a law to create a $150 million fund to facilitate conversions from bitcoin to U.S. dollars.

The funds will administered by the state development bank of El Salvador (BANDESAL), lawmakers said.

