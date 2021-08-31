El Salvador Congress backs $150 mln fund to facilitate bitcoin conversion
Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 31-08-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 23:57 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
El Salvador's Congress on Tuesday approved in general terms a law to create a $150 million fund to facilitate conversions from bitcoin to U.S. dollars.
The funds will administered by the state development bank of El Salvador (BANDESAL), lawmakers said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- bitcoin
- El Salvador
- U.S.
- El Salvador's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ensure safe evacuation of Americans, Afghan partners: Indian-American Congressman to Biden admin
It is wrong to compare Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee: Sushmita Dev.
UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022
My joining the Trinamool Congress is unconditional: Sushmita Dev.
In my 30 years in politics, I haven't demanded anything from Congress high command: Sushmita Dev.