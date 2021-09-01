Left Menu

UNSC resolution on Afghanistan addresses India's concerns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 00:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The United Nations Security Council resolution on Afghanistan addresses India's key concerns relating to the country following its takeover by the Taliban, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The UN Security Council, under India's presidency, on Monday adopted a resolution demanding that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten any country or shelter terrorists.

The people cited above said the UNSC resolution 2593 addresses India's key concerns pertaining to Afghanistan ''at this time'', adding that India played an active role in ensuring its passage.

There have been mounting concerns in India over the possibility of a rise in activities of various terror groups, including the Lashkar-e-Toiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed, from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

They said India has been in continuous touch over the last few days with key members of the UNSC on the matter, and the issue figured during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

''As the President of the UNSC, India felt it important that given the seriousness of the situation, there should be a Security Council resolution,'' said one of the persons cited above.

The resolution demands that the Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter and train terrorists.

''It also addresses India's immediate concerns about facilitating travel from Afghanistan, including Kabul airport. This will cover Indian nationals stranded in the country as well as Afghan nationals, including minorities, who wish to travel to India,'' said the person.

The people said the resolution also addresses issues of humanitarian assistance, human rights, inclusive and negotiated settlement.

''We believe that this decision by the UN Security Council has an important bearing on the course of developments in Afghanistan,'' said a second person.

''It is a matter of satisfaction that our presidency could contribute to serious international consideration of this key issue,'' he said.

