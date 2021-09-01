Social Justice Ministry holds meeting with J&K, Ladakh officials for implementing National Trust Act

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry held a meeting with officials and other stakeholders of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for implementation of the National Trust Act, 1999.

This act looks into the welfare of people with autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation and multiple disabilities.

The meeting was aimed at creating awareness and developing a roadmap for implementation of activities, schemes and programmes of the National Trust, the ministry said in a statement.

Addressing the meeting, Farooq Ahmad Khan, Advisor to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, stressed upon being extremely sensitive while handling matters related to Divyangjans of these categories. He urged the district magistrates to have a very human touch while deciding on the legal guardianship for such people. He further requested all to come forward and take up the Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme. He stressed that the Divyangjan catered under the National Trust Act should always be given priority in all benefits provided by the government and appealed to all the public representatives to spread this message in the Union Territory so that many more Divyangjan could be benefitted.

