France says “a few dozen” French nationals remain in Afghanistan

PTI | Paris | Updated: 01-09-2021 01:00 IST
France says “a few dozen” French nationals remain in Afghanistan
France says “a few dozen” French nationals remain in Afghanistan, including some who wanted to be evacuated but could not as the last flight left Kabul.

Defense Ministry spokesman Herve Grandjean said in a news conference Tuesday that “all efforts are being done” to allow those left behind to get “a safe and orderly evacuation.” He said “that is the goal of the talks under way within the United Nations framework with the Taliban power.” In addition, France was not able to evacuate a “few dozen” former Afghan employees of the French army who asked for the protection of the country, he said.

France will do “the maximum” in the coming days and weeks to help them getting out of Afghanistan, Grandjean said.

France's evacuation flights from Aug. 17 to Aug. 27 have evacuated about 2,600 Afghans at risk, including 110 former employees of the French army and their families.

France withdrew its troops from Afghanistan at the end of 2014.

