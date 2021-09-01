Left Menu

Man arrested for killing pregnant wife over dowry in UP

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 01-09-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 01:18 IST
Man arrested for killing pregnant wife over dowry in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his seven-month pregnant wife in a village in Maharajganj district over dowry, police said.

The incident took place in Bhagwatnagar village under the Farenda police station area on Monday night, and a case was registered based on a complaint by the victim's father, they said.

The complainant, Hariram Chaudhary of Pipra, told the police that her daughter, Saroj (25), was married to Santosh Chaudhary five years ago, and she also had a four-year-old son.

She was seven-month pregnant at present, and for the past several days, the accused used to beat her up and harass her, the complaint said.

As per reports, on Monday night, Santosh Chaudhary started beating Saroj with a hockey stick and she died on the spot.

''The accused has been arrested for dowry and murder. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination,'' SHO of Farenda police station Girijesh Upadhyaya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global
4
EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

EIB signs €15 million deal with Dutch cybersecurity company EclecticIQ

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021