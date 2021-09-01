J&K: FIR registered after communally sensitive video goes viral

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday registered an FIR after a communally sensitive video went viral on social media, officials said.

A few people were detained for allegedly sharing the video, they said, adding that the clip showed the skin of a bovine.

Considering that the clip could disturb communal harmony in the area, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the law at Kishtwar Police Station and a few suspects were detained for questioning, they said.

After preliminary investigation, it surfaced that the video was reportedly shot near a nullah in Palmar area of Kishtwar.

