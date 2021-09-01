J&K: FIR registered after communally sensitive video goes viral
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday registered an FIR after a communally sensitive video went viral on social media, officials said.
A few people were detained for allegedly sharing the video, they said, adding that the clip showed the skin of a bovine.
Considering that the clip could disturb communal harmony in the area, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the law at Kishtwar Police Station and a few suspects were detained for questioning, they said.
After preliminary investigation, it surfaced that the video was reportedly shot near a nullah in Palmar area of Kishtwar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kishtwar
- Kashmir
- Kishtwar Police Station
- Jammu
- Palmar
ALSO READ
15-day modelling and acting workshop organised for Kashmiri youths in Srinagar
Coaching centre in J&K's Kishtwar sealed for violating Covid guidelines
J&K LG takes up issue of Kashmiri professors’ evacuation from Kabul with MoS external affairs
With Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, India to increase vigil in Kashmir
Live shell found in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri