BRIEF-Disney - ESPN+ To Stream Live Cricket Events From Vivo IPL, ICC Men’S T20 World Cup, BCCI Home Tours For India National Team In The U.S.

Aug 31 (Reuters) -

* DISNEY - ESPN+ TO STREAM LIVE CRICKET EVENTS FROM VIVO IPL, ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP, BCCI HOME TOURS FOR INDIA NATIONAL TEAM IN THE U.S.

* DISNEY - HOTSTAR SPECIALS AND SELECT BOLLYWOOD CONTENT ARE ALSO NOW AVAILABLE ON HULU

