Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday
Order of play on the main show courts on the third day of the U.S. Open on Wednesday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)
Olga Danilovic (Serbia) v 3-Naomi Osaka (Japan) Dominik Koepfer (Germany) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 21-Cori Gauff (U.S) Adrian Mannarino (France) v 3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM Andrea Petkovic (Germany) v 9-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)
18-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Jasmine Paolini (Italy) Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v Guido Pella (Argentina)
Kevin Anderson (South Africa) v 11-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 16-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Anhelina Kalinina (Ukraine) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tennis-Tearful Osaka briefly leaves press conference
Osaka says she''ll donate Cincinnati prize money to Haiti
Naomi Osaka breaks down at first presser since Olympics
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova out of Cincinnati event due to visa issues; Tennis-Tearful Osaka briefly leaves press conference and more
EU to offer more staff, money to tackle migrant surge from Belarus, draft says