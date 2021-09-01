Left Menu

Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 04:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 04:05 IST
Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday

Order of play on the main show courts on the third day of the U.S. Open on Wednesday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Olga Danilovic (Serbia) v 3-Naomi Osaka (Japan) Dominik Koepfer (Germany) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 21-Cori Gauff (U.S) Adrian Mannarino (France) v 3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM Andrea Petkovic (Germany) v 9-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

18-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Jasmine Paolini (Italy) Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v Guido Pella (Argentina)

Kevin Anderson (South Africa) v 11-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 16-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Anhelina Kalinina (Ukraine) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

