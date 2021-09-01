Soccer-Atletico re-sign Griezmann on loan from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid on Tuesday sensationally announced they had re-signed French forward Antoine Griezmann on a season-long loan from Barcelona, with the option to make it a two-season deal.

In one of the most eye-catching moves on Europe's deadline day, Atletico secured the return of a player they sold for a reported 120 million euros ($141.7 million) in 2019.

($1 = 0.8469 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)