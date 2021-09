BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

Monetary Authority Of Singapore: * OF THE VIEW THAT BINANCE, OPERATOR OF BINANCE.COM, MAY BE IN BREACH OF THE PAYMENT SERVICES ACT - SPOKESPERSON

* BINANCE IN BREACH FOR CARRYING ON BUSINESS OF PROVIDING PAYMENT SERVICES TO, & SOLICITING BUSINESS FROM SINGAPORE RESIDENTS WITHOUT LICENCE - SPOKESPERSON * HAS LISTED BINANCE.COM ON THE INVESTOR ALERT LIST - SPOKESPERSON

* BINANCE IS REQUIRED TO CEASE PROVIDING PAYMENT SERVICES TO SINGAPORE RESIDENTS - SPOKESPERSON * EXPECT BINANCE ASIA SERVICES TO SUSPEND FACILITATION OF TRANSFERS OF DIGITAL PAYMENT TOKEN ASSETS BETWEEN BAS & BINANCE - SPOKESPERSON

