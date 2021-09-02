US Domestic News Roundup: Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on; Louisiana towns still crawling out from Ida's destruction and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in California and ordered federal assistance to boost local responders' efforts to battle the Caldor fire, the White House said.

Louisiana towns still crawling out from Ida's destruction

Shattered communities across southern Louisiana were still assessing storm damage from Ida on Thursday as floodwaters had yet to recede in many places four days after the hurricane knocked out power to a million homes and businesses. The Category 4 hurricane came ashore on the barrier islands and swampy lowlands known as the bayou, where many small towns are difficult to reach even without roads being clogged with fallen trees, power lines and debris that were hurled about by gusts of wind that reached 172 miles per hour (276 kph).

Republican Cheney named as vice chair of U.S. House panel investigating Jan. 6 attack

Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will serve as vice chairwoman of the congressional select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, the panel announced on Thursday. The announcement is likely to increase criticism of Cheney, a three-term House member and the daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, from lawmakers closely aligned with former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban

The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Wednesday to block a Texas ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, dealing a major blow to abortion rights by leaving in place a state law that prohibits the vast majority of abortions. The decision is a major milestone in the fight over abortion, as opponents have sought for decades to roll back access to the procedure.

Top U.S. general says he shares 'pain and anger' after Afghanistan withdrawal

The top U.S. general on Wednesday said he shared the "pain and anger" and mixed emotions of many in the military after the United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, which included an evacuation effort that cost the lives of 13 service members. Nearly 2,500 Americans were killed in the United States' longest war, including 13 service members in a suicide bombing by Islamic State last week outside Kabul's airport. Many of them were just babies when Sept. 11, 2001, attacks took place, triggering the conflict nearly 20 years ago.

R. Kelly accuser says she saw a nearby gun while forced to have oral sex

A woman who accuses R. Kelly of sexually abusing her told jurors at his racketeering trial on Wednesday that she was unnerved when she saw a gun near where the R&B singer forced her to perform oral sex on him. In her second day of testimony, the woman, who identified herself as Faith, said the Los Angeles encounter took place in January 2018, near the end of an 11-month relationship during which Kelly flew her several times to concerts or recording studios and trained her to please him sexually.

Colorado police officers, paramedics charged in 2019 death of Black man

Three Colorado police officers and two paramedics have been criminally charged in the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died in 2019 after he was subdued and injected with a sedative, the state attorney general said on Wednesday. A state grand jury handed up a 32-count indictment, Attorney General Phil Weiser said at a news conference. All five defendants are charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

At least 9 reported dead in 'historic' flooding in New York, New Jersey

Flooding killed at least nine people, swept away cars, submerged subway lines and grounded flights in New York and New Jersey as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought torrential rains to the area. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the flooding and weather on Wednesday night as a "historic weather event," and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency in New York City for the first time.

U.S. civil rights museum gives Freedom Award to Michelle Obama, campaign group

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and The Poor People's Campaign will receive the Freedom Award from the National Civil Rights Museum in Tennessee, the museum said. The awards, which recognize "significant contributions to civil and human rights", will be presented in a virtual ceremony on Oct. 14 to Obama and campaign leaders Reverend William Barber and Reverend Liz Theoharis, the museum said on Wednesday.

Analysis: Texas abortion ban opens up 'Wild West' of enforcement, critics say

Texas's strict new abortion ban hands over the power of enforcement to private citizens - and offers them cash payments to do so - a unique construction that makes the law harder to block in court. That structure has alarmed both abortion providers, who said they feel like they now have prices on their heads and legal experts who said citizen enforcement could have broad repercussions if it was used across the United States to address other contentious social issues.

