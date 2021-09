BRIEF-FDA Considering Whether To Authorize Lower Dose Of Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine For Boosters Than Dose Given In First Two Shots - WSJ

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* FDA CONSIDERING WHETHER TO AUTHORIZE A LOWER DOSE OF MODERNA'S COVID-19 VACCINE FOR BOOSTERS THAN THE DOSE GIVEN IN THE FIRST TWO SHOTS - WSJ Source text : [ID:https://on.wsj.com/3yE4ocm] Further company coverage:

