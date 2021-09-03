DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 3

For other diaries, please see:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, SEPT. 3 ** ISLAMABAD - UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab visits Pakistan for talks with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other officials on the situation in Afghanistan. (Final day) ** KYIV - Ukrainian deputy central bank governors and the finance minister attend a finance summit in Kyiv. LJUBLJANA - NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana travels to Slovenia. (Final day) WASHINGTON DC, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Nairobi, Abuja and Dakar (Final day) VENICE, Italy - 78th Venice International Film Festival (To Sept. 11). LJUBLJANA/ZAGREB/COPENHAGEN - External Affairs Minister of India, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is set to pay an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark, as part of a tour to review the bilateral relationship with the three Central European countries. (To Sept. 5) KRANJ, Slovenia - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich. (Final day) BRUSSELS - Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the EU Commission speaks on "The role of the EU's trade strategy for an inclusive and sustainable recovery" at the Bruegel annual event – 0700 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPT. 5

** DOHA - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani holds a press conference with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Doha. ROME - G20 Health Ministers meeting is hosted by Rome. (To Sept. 6) MUNICH, Germany - 49th anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPT. 6

** SEOUL - Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn will pay an official visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK) to further enhance bilateral ties and cooperation. (To Sept. 8) ITALY - OECD Economic Survey: Italy 2021 BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of EU economy and finance affairs ministers. INDIA/BANGLADESH – 10th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPT. 7 ** MOSCOW - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Guinean counterpart Ibrahima Khalil Kaba in Moscow. STOCKHOLM - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife visit Sweden at the invitation of King Carl Gustaf. (To Sept. 09)

SLAVKOV - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis hosts a meeting with his counterparts from Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Slovakia Prime Minister Eduard Heger, under the "Austerlitz" format. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8 ** MILAN, Italy - Danish Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth Donaldson tours the Fondazione Prada during her visit to Milan Design Week – 0930 GMT. BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei - 53rd ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) Video Conference Meeting. (To Sept. 9) TBILISI - Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Georgia.

MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPT. 9 MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow. WASHINGTON, D.C. - United States hosts high-level economic summit with Mexico. TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2021 (to Sept. 18). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

** GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), gives news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic – 1300 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta in Moscow. BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - 13th Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam Economic Ministers' Meeting. SOUTHAMPTON – Southampton International Boat Show 2021 (to Sept. 19). KRANJ, Slovenia – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Sept. 11) BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPT. 11 UNITED STATES – 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPT. 12 MACAU - Chinese Legislative Council Election. BRATISLAVA - Pope Francis visits Slovakia (to Sept. 15). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPT. 13 GENEVA - 48th regular session of the Human Rights Council (to Oct. 8). NORWAY - Norwegian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPT. 14 TIRANA – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Albania. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen makes her annual "state of the union" address to the European Parliament – 0700 GMT. GLOBAL - International day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 200th anniversary of Independence.

EL SALVADOR – 200th anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 200th anniversary of Independence.

HONDURAS – 200th anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 200th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPT. 19 RUSSIA - Russia hold parliament election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPT. 20

WELLINGTON - APEC 2021 Woman in Economy Forum. VIENNA - IAEA 65th General Conference (to Sept. 24). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 PARIS - The OECD will update its forecasts for major economies in its interim outlook. BRUNEI - The 4th ASEAN Inclusive Business Summit via Video Conference (to Sept. 22). NEW YORK – United Nations General Assembly, General debate, seventy-sixth session (to Sept. 27). KRANJ, Slovenia - Informal meeting of EU transport and energy ministers (to Sept. 23) BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23 ISLE OF MAN - Isle of Man House of Keys Election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPT. 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 48th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPT. 25 ICELAND - Icelandic Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPT. 26 BERLIN - Berlin holds state elections PORTUGAL - Portugal holds local elections. PORT AU PRINCE - Haiti to hold first round of presidential elections. GERMANY - German Federal Diet Election.

BERLIN –BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting with the UN Secretary-General and the President of the 76th UNGA (AUMM). (To Sept. 29) GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29 BRUNEI - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting with the UN Secretary-General and the President of the 76th UNGA (AUMM) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 1

GLOBAL - International day of older persons. ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 61st year of independence.

CHINA – 72nd founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 2

QATAR - Qatari Advisory Council Election. GUINEA – 63rd anniversary of independence from France. GLOBAL - International day of non-violence. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCT. 4 LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. KRANJ, Slovenia - Informal meeting of EU health ministers (to Oct. 5) BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers to discuss EU recovery plans, G20 and IMF meetings, banking union, fiscal policy – 1300 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCT. 5

PARIS - Meeting of the OECD Council at Ministerial Level (MCM) "Shared Values: Building a Green and Inclusive Future" – Virtual meeting ( to Oct. 6). GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day. SAN FRANCISCO – 10th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6 LJUBLJANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCT. 7 LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8).

MOSCOW - 15th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 8 CZECHIA - Czech Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCT. 10 IRAQ - Election for Iraqi Council of Representatives GLOBAL - World mental health day.

GLOBAL - World day against death penalty. FIJI – 51st anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCT. 12

BALI - 19th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13 GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction.

SAN JOSE, Chile – 11th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCT. 14 GLOBAL - World sight day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 15

MARRAKESH, Morocco - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Fall meetings. (To Oct. 17) Washington, D.C – G20 Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting (to Oct. 16). GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCT. 16 GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCT. 17

GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCT. 18

JERUSALEM – 10th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCT. 19 BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Deputies Meeting (AFCDM + 3) via Video Conference (to Oct. 21). LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20 TRIPOLI – 10th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCT. 21

BRUSSELS - European Council (to Oct. 22) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 22 WELLINGTON - APEC 2021 Finance Ministers Meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 23 LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCT. 24 Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27 SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa holds local government elections. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 30

ROME - Italy hosts major G20 summit in Rome (to October 31). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 4 ** TEHRAN – 42nd anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979, Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 6 ** GLOBAL – International day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOV. 12 ** BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOV. 13 ** YANGON, Myanmar – 10th anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 14 ** GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 16 ** GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17 ** GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. ** GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 18 ** VUKOVAR, Croatia – 30th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 25 ** GLOBAL – International day for the elimination of violence against women. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOV. 26 ** MUMBAI, India - 13th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

