DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 10

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, SEPT. 10 ** KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland among speakers at summit. ** TUNIS - EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Tunis, speaks with Tunisian President Kais Saied – 1100 GMT. ** ARLINGTON, United States - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Philippines Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana hold talks at the Pentagon – 1700 GMT. ** LONDON - Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson meets Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in London. ** NEW DELHI - Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne to deliver speech at Indian policy and strategy think-tank, the Oberserver Research Foundation in New Delhi.

** HANOI - Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi to arrive in Hanoi for a three-day visit. (To Sept.12) NAIROBI - President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid will arrive in Nairobi for a three-day official visit. (To Sept. 11) VENICE, Italy - 78th Venice International Film Festival (To Sept. 11). BERLIN - The European People's Party meets in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Other speakers during the meeting include Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria, Prime Ministers Andrej Plenković (Croatia), Ingrida Šimonytė (Lithuania) and Irish Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Also, Armin Laschet, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and President of the CDU, and Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Bavaria and Chairman of the CSU. (Final day) TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2021 (to Sept. 18). NEW DELHI - Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton will visit India to take part in the inaugural two-plus-two ministerial dialogue between the two countries. (To Sept. 12) BUDAPEST - France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives for a visit to Hungary. He meets Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and they hold a news conference – 1700 GMT. FLORENCE, Italy - European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager will talk at an IBA event where she is expected to touch on her proposed tough new laws to rein in U.S. tech giants and possibly ongoing updates of EU merger rules and subsidy rules targeting Chinese acquirers of EU crown jewels – 0700 GMT. HANOI/PHNOM PENH/SINGAPORE/SEOUL - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore and the Republic of Korea (ROK). (To Sept. 15) WEIMAR, Germany - German, Poland and French Foreign Ministers hold Weimar Triangle meeting in Weimar – 0720 GMT. BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - 13th Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam Economic Ministers' Meeting. (To Sept. 10) SOUTHAMPTON – Southampton International Boat Show 2021 (to Sept. 19). KRANJ, Slovenia – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Sept. 11) BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

** NEW DELHI - Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after holding 2+2 dialogue with their Indian counterparts in New Delhi – 1100 GMT. ** NEW DELHI - Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton hold a "2+2" dialogue with their Indian counterpart’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar and defense minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. The ministers will issue media statements following their meeting – 0600 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Moscow, they are expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. ** KYIV - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, a US energy official, the chief executive of Naftogaz and the President of Estonia attend the second day of a summit in Kyiv. PARIS - OECD Economic Surveys of the European Union and Euro Area 2021. WARSAW - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Warsaw, holds news conference after meeting Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. UNITED STATES – 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

BUDAPEST - Pope Francis, on a visit in Hungary, meets Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Janos Ader – 0630 GMT. MACAU - Chinese Legislative Council Election. BRATISLAVA - Pope Francis visits Slovakia (to Sept. 15). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPT. 13 ** BRATISLAVA - Pope Francis meets Slovak prime minister Eduard Heger, parliament speaker Boris Kollar – 1600 GMT. ** SEOUL - Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton hold a joint news conference with their South Korean counterparts Chung Eui-yong and Suh Wook after their meeting in Seoul – 0800 GMT. RIGA - Baltic and Polish defence and foreign ministers meet in Riga, Latvia, to discuss security policy, to visit Adazi military base – 1035 GMT. SEOUL - Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton holds a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Suh Wook in Seoul to discuss bilateral ties – 0000 GMT. GENEVA - 48th regular session of the Human Rights Council (to Oct. 8).

NORWAY - Norwegian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPT. 14 ** LONDON - Zambia President Hichilema, Ghana President Akufo-Addo, WHO chief Ghebreyesus and IMF Africa chief Selassie speak at the Africa Debate conference. (To Sept. 16) PARIS - OECD Economic Surveys: Australia 2021 BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Kosovo president Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu – 1300 GMT. TIRANA – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Albania. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen makes her annual "state of the union" address to the European Parliament – 0700 GMT. GLOBAL - International day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 200th anniversary of Independence.

EL SALVADOR – 200th anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 200th anniversary of Independence.

HONDURAS – 200th anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 200th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPT. 16 ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Berlin – 0745 GMT. BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Egils Levits and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda at Bellevue Castle in Berlin – 1000 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to the United States. (To Sept. 22) RUSSIA - Russia hold parliament election - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPT. 20 ** BERN - World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Impact Summit. (To Sept. 23) WELLINGTON - APEC 2021 Woman in Economy Forum. VIENNA - IAEA 65th General Conference (to Sept. 24). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 PARIS - The OECD will update its forecasts for major economies in its interim outlook. BRUNEI - The 4th ASEAN Inclusive Business Summit via Video Conference (to Sept. 22).

NEW YORK – United Nations General Assembly, General debate, seventy-sixth session (to Sept. 27). KRANJ, Slovenia - Informal meeting of EU transport and energy ministers (to Sept. 23) BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPT. 23 ISLE OF MAN - Isle of Man House of Keys Election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPT. 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 48th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPT. 25 ICELAND - Icelandic Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPT. 26 BERLIN - Berlin holds state elections

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds local elections. PORT AU PRINCE - Haiti to hold first round of presidential elections. GERMANY - German Federal Diet Election. BERLIN –BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting with the UN Secretary-General and the President of the 76th UNGA (AUMM). (To Sept. 29) GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29 BRUNEI - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting with the UN Secretary-General and the President of the 76th UNGA (AUMM) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 1 GLOBAL - International day of older persons.

ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 61st year of independence. CHINA – 72nd founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCT. 2 QATAR - Qatari Advisory Council Election. GUINEA – 63rd anniversary of independence from France.

GLOBAL - International day of non-violence. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCT. 4

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. KRANJ, Slovenia - Informal meeting of EU health ministers (to Oct. 5) BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers to discuss EU recovery plans, G20 and IMF meetings, banking union, fiscal policy – 1300 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCT. 5 PARIS - Meeting of the OECD Council at Ministerial Level (MCM) "Shared Values: Building a Green and Inclusive Future" – Virtual meeting ( to Oct. 6). GLOBAL - World Teachers' Day.

SAN FRANCISCO – 10th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

LJUBLJANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCT. 7

LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8). MOSCOW - 15th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCT. 8 CZECHIA - Czech Chamber of Deputies Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 9 GLOBAL - World Post Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCT. 10 IRAQ - Election for Iraqi Council of Representatives GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty.

FIJI – 51st anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCT. 12 BALI - 19th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 11th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCT. 14

GLOBAL - World sight day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 15 MARRAKESH, Morocco - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Fall meetings. (To Oct. 17) Washington, D.C – G20 Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting (to Oct. 16). GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day.

GLOBAL - International day of rural women. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 16

GLOBAL - World food day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCT. 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCT. 18 JERUSALEM – 10th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCT. 19 BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Deputies Meeting (AFCDM + 3) via Video Conference (to Oct. 21).

LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

TRIPOLI – 10th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCT. 21 BRUSSELS - European Council (to Oct. 22) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 22 WELLINGTON - APEC 2021 Finance Ministers Meeting - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 23

LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCT. 24

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN - ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS). (To Oct. 25) Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan presidential elections - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa holds local government elections. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCT. 29

** KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's finance minister will present the 2022 budget which is expected to prioritize economic recovery and post-pandemic reforms. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCT. 30 ROME - Italy hosts major G20 summit in Rome (to October 31).

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 4 TEHRAN – 42nd anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979, Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOV. 6 GLOBAL – International day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 7

MANAGUA, Nicaragua – Presidential election. MANAGUA, Nicaragua - Nicaraguan National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 8 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. WELLINGTON - Ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet at the APEC Summit in New Zealand. (To Nov. 14) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 9 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 11 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOV. 12 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOV. 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 10th anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 14

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Argentinian Senate election. BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Argentinian Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - - GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 16 GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17 GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 18 VUKOVAR, Croatia – 30th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 21

SANTIAGO, Chile – Presidential election. SANTIAGO, Chile – Chilean Chamber of Deputies election.

SANTIAGO, Chile – Chilean Senate election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOV. 25 GLOBAL – International day for the elimination of violence against women. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOV. 26 MUMBAI, India - 13th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOV. 28

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras - Honduran National Congress election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 29 TEHRAN, Iran – 10th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)