World News Roundup: Israel catches two more escaped Palestinian militants, police say; Two Turkish troops killed in Syria's Idlib -ministry and more

Israel catches two more escaped Palestinian militants, police say

Israeli forces on Saturday captured two more of the six Palestinian militants who made a dramatic escape from a maximum security Israeli jail this week, a police spokesperson said. The two men were found hiding in a truck parking lot in an Arab village in northern Israel, near the city of Nazareth, where two other escapees were captured hours earlier.

Two Turkish troops killed in Syria's Idlib -ministry

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and three others injured after an attack in Syrian's northwest Idlib region, Turkey's defence ministry said on Saturday. The troops had been on a "search and scanning operation", it said. Idlib is the last major area of Syria still in rebel hands, and parts of it are jointly patrolled by Turkish and Russian forces.

Russia sends armoured vehicles, military equipment to Tajikistan

Russia sent Tajikistan 12 armoured vehicles and an array of military equipment, its defence ministry said on Saturday, as Moscow looks to shore up its Central Asian ally that neighbours Afghanistan. Moscow has held military exercises in Tajikistan and expanded hardware at its military base there, its biggest in a foreign country, since the U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban's lightning takeover.

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency - sources

Afghanistan's central bank has ordered banks to pay out remittances in local currency only, the latest move to preserve scarce U.S. dollars, say sources familiar with the matter. Hard currency remittances have formed an important source of external finance for Afghanistan over the years but dollar availability has dried up in the aftermath of the Taliban's conquest of the country.

China, Vietnam should avoid magnifying S. China Sea disputes - China's Wang Yi

China and Vietnam should refrain from unilateral actions regarding the South China Sea that could complicate the situation and magnify disputes, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told a Vietnamese official, China's foreign ministry said. State Councillor Wang was speaking with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh during a visit to Vietnam, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Germany's Laschet tells SPD rival to apologise for criticism of ministry raids

Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany's chancellor in this month's election, demanded an apology from his Social Democrat rival on Saturday for criticising a money-laundering probe which included raids on his ministry. Prosecutors raided the finance and justice ministries on Thursday as part of an investigation into the government's anti-money laundering agency, shining a spotlight on Germany's failings in tackling financial crime.

Bulgaria to hold parliamentary election on Nov. 14 -president

Bulgaria will hold its third parliamentary election this year on Nov. 14, President Rumen Radev said on Saturday, after parliament approved changes to the 2021 state budget. The Balkan country will also hold the first round of the regular presidential election on the same date.

Exclusive-Iran invites IAEA chief for talks before showdown with West -diplomats

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will fly to Tehran this weekend for talks that may ease a standoff between Iran and the West just as it risks escalating and scuppering negotiations on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, diplomats said on Saturday. Three diplomats who follow the International Atomic Energy Agency closely said Grossi's trip before next week's meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation board of governors was confirmed.

Queen Elizabeth says prayers for victims and survivors of 9/11

Britain's Queen Elizabeth said on Saturday that her prayers remained with victims and survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States and paid tribute to the communities that joined together to rebuild after the devastation. "My thoughts and prayers — and those of my family and the entire nation — remain with the victims, survivors and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty," she said in a message to U.S. President Joe Biden.

Prince Andrew has been served with sex abuse accuser Giuffre's lawsuit -court filing

Britain's Prince Andrew has been served with a lawsuit by a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting and battering her two decades ago, when she asserts she was also being abused by the financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a Friday court filing. In an affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Cesar Sepulveda, identifying himself as a "corporate investigator/process server," said he left a copy of Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit on Aug. 27 with a police officer guarding the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, a property Andrew occupies.

