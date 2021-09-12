Woman's body found floating in river

The body of a woman was found floating in the Nethravati river near the fishing port here on Sunday morning, police sources said.

The deceased is believed to be between 30 and 35 years of age. The woman was wearing trousers and a T-shirt had long hair and wore black bangles on one hand and a red-color thread on the other.

The body was found by fishermen returning to the shore in their boat who informed Ullal Uliya residents. Two fishermen, who were on country boats, brought the body to the shore at Hoige Bazar.

Mangaluru South police personnel visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection. Further investigation is on, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)