Government adds four new members to Kāpuia

The Government is adding four additional members to Kāpuia, the Ministerial Advisory Group on the Government's Response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch mosques.

"I'm looking forward to having Pamela MacNeill, Huia Bramley, Melani Anae and Katherine Dedo join Kāpuia and contribute to this group's important work," Lead Coordination Minister for the Government's response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch mosques, Andrew Little said.

"Collectively they provide voices and perspectives from our disability, rainbow, Pacific and rural communities, which adds to the rich diversity of Kāpuia."

Established in June this year, the group plays a key role in providing independent advice to the Government on responding to the Royal Commission of Inquiry report.

"At the heart of this group is a commitment to honouring the diversity of experience, and an acknowledgement of the strength that this collective diversity brings," Andrew Little said.

"The appointment of these four additional members will augment this strength, by offering a broader pool of perspectives and experience.

"This will enable Kāpuia to continue to offer quality advice that is more representative of Aotearoa, New Zealand, to make it a safer and more inclusive country for everyone."

The group is made up of 32 members from across Aotearoa, New Zealand, including affected whānau, survivors and witnesses, representative communities, civil society, local government and the private sector.

