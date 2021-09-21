Left Menu

BRIEF-Canada's ruling Liberals ahead in 24 seats in Atlantic region, down from the 27 they won in 2019, as first polls close - provisional results

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2021 06:18 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 06:18 IST
BRIEF-Canada's ruling Liberals ahead in 24 seats in Atlantic region, down from the 27 they won in 2019, as first polls close - provisional results

Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* CANADA'S RULING LIBERALS AHEAD IN 24 SEATS IN ATLANTIC REGION, DOWN FROM THE 27 THEY WON IN 2019, AS FIRST POLLS CLOSE - PROVISIONAL RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
3
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021