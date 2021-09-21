BRIEF-Canada's ruling Liberals ahead in 24 seats in Atlantic region, down from the 27 they won in 2019, as first polls close - provisional results
Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2021 06:18 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 06:18 IST
Sept 20 (Reuters) -
* CANADA'S RULING LIBERALS AHEAD IN 24 SEATS IN ATLANTIC REGION, DOWN FROM THE 27 THEY WON IN 2019, AS FIRST POLLS CLOSE - PROVISIONAL RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
